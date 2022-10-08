Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bill.com Stock Down 6.6 %
BILL opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.09.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
