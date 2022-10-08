JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 90,050 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 90,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

