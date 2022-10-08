NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 6,754 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $569,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NovoCure Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $81.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $21,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

