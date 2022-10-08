Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana Sells 12,500 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $38.18 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 39.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 118,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

