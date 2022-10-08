indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,503,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,789,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.67 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 52.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,040,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 699,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $11,378,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

