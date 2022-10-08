Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Photronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 688,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

