Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 50,000 Shares

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 3.0 %

FARM stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 121,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

