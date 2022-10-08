Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 50,000 Shares

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Farmer Bros. Stock Down 3.0 %
FARM stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
