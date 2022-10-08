Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Marie E. Fallon Sells 102,254 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $3.09 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

