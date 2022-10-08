Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

MARPS stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

