Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 16,274 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,769,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.20.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

