MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.12 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.