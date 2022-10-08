Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Cam Gallagher Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

