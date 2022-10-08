Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 36,053 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
