Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OESX. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

OESX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.