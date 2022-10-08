Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $704,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,950 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

