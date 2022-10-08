Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $802,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Shares of MSGS opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

