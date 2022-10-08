Corbenic Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corbenic Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

