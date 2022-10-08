Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 243 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

