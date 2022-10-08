Strs Ohio Invests $8.06 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Azenta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,977,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,815,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,088,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,856,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,985,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

