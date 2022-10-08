Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $255.15 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.72 and a 200-day moving average of $225.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.