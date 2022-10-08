Truist Financial Corp Has $9.96 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Perrigo worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6,602.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 324,204 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.