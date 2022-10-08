CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

