New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,400 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

