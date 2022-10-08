New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

