Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $270.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Block by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after buying an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.