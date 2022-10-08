Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.34.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

