Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
TEDU opened at $5.90 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
