vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

