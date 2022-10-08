Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.