Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 6.2 %

ODFL opened at $260.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average is $271.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.