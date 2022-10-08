NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.92.
NuVasive Price Performance
Shares of NUVA opened at $40.01 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
