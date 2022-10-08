NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.92.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.01 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

