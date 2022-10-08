Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 103.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 696.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 273,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

