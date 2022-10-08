Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

