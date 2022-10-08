Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $460.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $540.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $600.55.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $374.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

