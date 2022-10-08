NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $12.16 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

