PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

PRA Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

