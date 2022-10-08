PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PRA Group Price Performance
Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PRA Group
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PRA Group (PRAA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.