Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $295.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.26.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

ZM stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

