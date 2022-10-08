NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

