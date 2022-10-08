Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,053 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $206.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,435.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.93.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

