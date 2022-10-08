Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Semtech worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.