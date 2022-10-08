Strs Ohio Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,234 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

NYSE PFGC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

