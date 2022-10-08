Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMW stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

