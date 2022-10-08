Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $266.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $261.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

