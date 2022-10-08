Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $132.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

