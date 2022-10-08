Strs Ohio Has $11.57 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

