Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

