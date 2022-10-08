SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

