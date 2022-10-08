Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

