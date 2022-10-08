Strs Ohio Has $10.74 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $160.06 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

