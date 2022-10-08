Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.